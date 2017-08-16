South Carolina roads safety record sucks

Re "Golf carts don’t belong on our roads" letter by Edward Silver.
Thank goodness someone else is writing about the danger of all these golf carts on the streets and highways.
I've lived here for one year, coming from the opposite coast, and was totally unprepared for the lack of concern for safety in this state. Maybe that's why Horry County has such a high number of traffic deaths. I live in Murrells Inlet and can count one and a half hands the times I've seen a police of sheriff’s car.
In my previous location, a golf cart had to be registered, have seat belts, side mirrors, headlights and back-up lights. It had to be able to maintain a 35 mph speed, be legally licensed, and be driven as far to the right of the lane as possible.
Shortly after moving here, I suspected something was drastically wrong while passing a scooter pulling a toy wagon on U.S. 17 Bypass near Coastal Grand Mall!
Last week, we had two dangerous encounters with golf carts in Surfside Beach as one cart came flying around the corner into oncoming traffic on U.S. 17. We also had to follow a cart on a side street from U.S. 17 to Ocean Boulevard. It was in the middle of the road going 15 mph, driven by an under-aged teen. Then there are the helmet laws, or lack thereof. There are a lot of things wrong with California, but at least they were intelligent enough to enact laws for the pubic safety, something the public South Carolina surely needs.
I drive an SUV with seat belts buckled, side mirror, headlights, etc., that I will surely be ticketed for if I didn’t use those things but, then again, I'd have to encounter law enforcement. I also have to carry much more expensive insurance to pay for the idiots who don’t know how to take care of themselves.
Jacquelyn Battaglia, Murrells Inlet
Comments