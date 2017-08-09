Kaepernick is no hero

Should veterans really be offended by Colin Kaepernick?
We have seen a lot of writing comparing Tim Tebow and Kaepernick for being distractions to their teams. The arguments, however, fall short of explaining why people find Kaepernick’s actions offensive. The only consistent argument that I have ever heard, which defends his actions, is that "he has the right to protest."
That is such a weak argument because no one has ever questioned his right; we only question his judgment.
And how about the argument that veterans should not be offended by his behavior because they fought for his right to protest? Do we really think that our battle cry was to send troops abroad so someone could feel free to not stand for our national anthem? We all know that defending our freedom and the freedom of others maintains all of our rights.
One can pretend that people, especially veterans, should not offended by his actions, but who are they to make that judgment?
The playing of the national anthem has been a symbol of support to our troops since World War I. In 1931, Congress passed a resolution that the national anthem should be played before our sporting events, in support of our troops.
Where is Kaepernick’s leadership toward improving social injustice? A real leader inspires and unites people toward a common cause. How about judging people by the content of their character, not the color of their skin, as a real civil rights leader has proclaimed?
Kaepernick is being judged by the content of his character, and as such, is having trouble finding a job. Tebow, by the same criteria, has no problem finding a job and keeps busy with his own charitable endeavors. Leaders provide vision, inspiration, purpose, and help people move toward a common goal.
Some folks must believe that to complain about the status quo will bring about positive change. I don’t think so.
The writer lives in North Myrtle Beach.
