Check license plates at schools to collect fees

August 11, 2017 9:11 PM

Several months ago, I opined in this forum regarding several matters I believe are worthy of consideration by our elected officials going forward in a civil society. Recently, I read where another resident chimed in one of those same issues, and he has a very good suggestion for collecting the fees residents have been avoiding by not licensing their vehicles in South Carolina: license plate readers.

In my humble opinion, installing such a device at each of our county schools would more than pay for itself in the first week when children return to school later this summer. Without question, the new $250 fee for new residents that went in to effect July 1 would produce an infusion of tax revenue that has been overlooked.

Jerry Mounts, Myrtle Beach

