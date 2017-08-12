Letters to the Editor

Don’t loosen water protections

August 12, 2017 9:14 PM

The Clean Water Rule is a measured, reasonable, and lawful application of sound and uncontroverted science to protect our nation’s upstream source waters. We rely on these waters to ensure clean drinking water, recreation, and viable commercial fishing and navigation.

Abandoning the Clean Water Rule will allow uncontrolled pollution of these critical water resources. It could also harm the competitiveness of our state economies by forcing us to spend more to clean up the pollution of deregulated waters coming from upstream states that refuse to control such pollution.

Please oppose HR 1105 Clean Water Act, WOTUS Rule.

April O'Leary, Conway

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Annual Colorburst 5K Fun Run hosted at Pelicans' ballfield

Annual Colorburst 5K Fun Run hosted at Pelicans' ballfield 1:00

Annual Colorburst 5K Fun Run hosted at Pelicans' ballfield
DJ speaks after long day at Quail Hollow (Video) 1:47

DJ speaks after long day at Quail Hollow (Video)
Listen to the 911 calls from the Carolina Forest attempted kidnapping 3:48

Listen to the 911 calls from the Carolina Forest attempted kidnapping

View More Video