Republican defectors on Trumpcare were wrong

I have read again a letter from someone who is disappointed in your liberal reporting. This had to do with the recent vote in the U.S. Senate regarding repeal of Obamacare.
I have a great idea for those three senators who are unwilling to even consider an amended bill. Those three -- McCain, Collins and Murkowski - should go on the existing health care plan if they think it's so great. Of course that would mean giving up their cushy medical coverage as elected officials.
These senators need to at least be willing to work on repairing a broken system instead of blocking every effort to fix it. In the real world, we learn to compromise.
Diana Paynter, Ocean Isle Beach
