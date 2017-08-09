Letters to the Editor

Time for Americans to unite to face the world’s dangers

August 09, 2017 9:02 PM

C-Span had a television presentation of the Premier of China addressing thousands of people celebrating the 90th　anniversary of their Army Day. On at least two occasions, he congratulated the Army on its valiant stand in armed combat against United States defending Korea – which is North Korea.

Given the political situation in the United States, every American should be concerned that we do not evolve into a "Wag the Dog" situation in which an armed-conflict is used to divert attention from domestic political concerns.

Now is the time for all Americans, regardless of party, to address the current state of our political climate.　After all, a bullet or a missile does not distinguish between Republicans or Democrats.

If ever there was a need to unite, it is now!

Sam Breidner, Little River

