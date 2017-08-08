Santee Cooper rate increases are infuriating

If you are a Santee Cooper customer, you probably received a mailing regarding the latest of many rate increases and the ability to attend a customer comment meeting. As you know, this is merely a requirement by law for Santee Cooper to offer these "comment" meetings, which actually means nothing as the utility commission will grant their rate increase regardless of what the customers think.
I’m retired from working for different utilities in the Northeast before moving to South Carolina, so I have a little insight. Between 2008 and 2013, Santee Cooper increased rates 11.47 percent. In 2016-2017, the rate increased 3.7 percent. They are asking for a 7.4 percent increase for the 2018-2019 rate year.
Add it all up, and that is a whopping 22.57 percentage point increase in rates from 2008 through 2019.
Now through mismanagement and very bad decisions regarding investment in new nuclear plants (at two to three times original cost), consumers are being asked to bare the costs. No doubt Santee Cooper will get what it wants – at our expense.
Carl Desmond, Murrells Inlet
