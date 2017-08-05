Letters to the Editor

Leave Johnson amendment alone

August 05, 2017 5:18 PM

If House Republicans succeed in their efforts to gut the Johnson Amendment, it would open the door for Big Money donors and political interest groups to pressure and manipulate our nation’s churches and charities.

Without this amendment, Big Donors would have free reign to use institutions meant for the social good to funnel unlimited amounts of money into political elections in secret -- and get a tax break for doing it.

The Johnson Amendment is crucial to uphold the integrity of our churches, our charities and our elections. This is why House Republicans should not gut it!　

Theresa Deery, Bluffton

