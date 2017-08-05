Cop illustrates humanity’s big heart

Re "Horry County Police Officer's act of kindness makes 8 year old boy's day" article in The Sun News.
Oh my gosh, on page 3A we have a wonderfully inspirational story of how one of those who "protect" and "serve" did indeed.
Officer Kevin Cast was called to investigate the theft of an 8-year-old boy’s bicycle. A pledge was made by Cast that if he could not recover the bicycle, it must be replaced. After a fruitless week of searching, he bought the young Aiden Boswell a new one.
Upon delivery, the boy was giving the officer a hug and many thanks for his bike. Excitement led to the bike being ridden right away. It was refreshing and indeed eye opening to finally see a heart rending story instead of the continuing reporting of robberies and shootings in The Sun News.
While the latter are newsworthy to the public, it is important to illustrate that the human condition still reflects well on humanity.
Going over and beyond the call of duty simply shows that we have many good people out there in law enforcement. To me this was a story that could have qualified for page one. Well done!
George J. Wilberg, Murrells Inlet
