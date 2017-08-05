Time to vote out ‘amnesty lover’

Sen. Lindsey Graham is out of touch with the immigration desires of South Carolinians and the American people. By electing Donald Trump as president, voters stated their desire to eliminate illegal immigration, reduce legal immigration, and build a wall. But in keeping with his "Gang of Eight" legacy, Graham has teamed with Democratic Sen. Dick Durbin, of all people, to grant an amnesty to so-called "Dreamers".
The Dream Act of 2017 would ensure permanent resident status to roughly a million young people who were brought to the U.S. when they were kids; the Obama administration provided them exemptions from deportation.
Exactly how is it in the best interest of the American people to do this? This would be a million more people who might rely on the government for their well-being. We keep electing Graham, an-amnesty lover, even though last time he only got 58 percent of the vote. I think we need to fix that.
Michael D. Comer, Myrtle Beach
Comments