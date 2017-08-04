Raise your voices over healthcare

I was recently in Washington D.C. with more than 500 activists were worried about the healthcare bill. More than 100 people were arrested.
As a small business owner, I want to ensure my employees are adequately covered and feel safe knowing if they get sick, they will not go bankrupt. The changes the Republicans are suggesting do not help me do that. We need universal healthcare. This will promote greater growth in small businesses. We will be able to re-invest in our business and our people because we will have better cost predictability.
I have never partaken in civil disobedience before. In fact, I was a person who scoffed when others did. Now six months into the new administration, I see no other way to raise awareness. I am hoping others will take a positive action that six months ago they may not have considered.
Mark Pinsley, Allentown, Pennsylvania
