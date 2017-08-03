Myrtle Beach police right to withhold suspect name

Re "Myrtle Beach has no right to withhold a detained suspect's name" editorial by The Sun News.
Talk about making a mountain out of a molehill. The Sun News was provided all the facts of the case and all information about the suspect, except his name. So what?
The suspect is not local; he lives 140 miles away in Mt. Gilead, North Carolina. The suspect’s name means nothing to anybody living in Myrtle Beach. It is the policy of most police departments throughout the country not to release the names of suspects until they are formally served with an arrest warrant. That is just common sense.
What if the police provided The Sun News with a suspect’s name and then didn’t charge him for whatever reason? It is too late to take it back because the name was already printed.
The Sun News really needs to focus more on all the grammatical and spelling errors that are in the paper on a daily basis, this is a non-issue.
Ed Stapleton, Myrtle Beach
