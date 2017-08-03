Trump is a little man with little hands

President Trump has put his gold-plated foot in his mouth - again. After his comments about actions the police should take when arresting someone - read "non-whites," because that's how they will take it - how do you feel today? Safer? Or less safe?
This president is doing his best to embarrass and offend whites (I'm one), women (I'm one), health care workers (I'm one), and now he can add safety officers, as well as members of the LGBT community, and dedicated public servants who have more integrity in their little finger (Attorney General Jeff Sessions) than Donald Trump does in his little hands.
Oh yeah, I forgot the Presbyterians, (I'm one). God help us.
Mary Jordan-McCollough, Myrtle Beach
Comments