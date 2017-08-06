Trump is a highly-accomplished president

You think President Trump isn't doing anything to save America?
Consider the following:
1) President Trump appointed Neil Gorsuch to the Supreme Court.
2) President Trump dropped 59 missiles on in Syria.
3) President Trump scuttled the Trans-Pacific Partnership trade agreement
4) Illegal immigration is down by 70 percent, its lowest rate in 17 years.
5) Consumer confidence is at a 16-year-high.
6. Mortgage applications for new homes have risen.
7) President Trump arranged a 20 percent tariff on soft lumber from Canada.
8) Bids for the proposed border wall are well underway.
9) President Trump pulled us out of the lopsided Paris climate change accord.
10) President Trump approved the Keystone pipeline.
11) NATO allies have boosted spending by 4.3 percent.
12) President Trump is allowing the Department of Veterans Affairs to terminate bad employees.
13) President Trump is allowing private healthcare choices for veterans.
14) More than 600,000 jobs have been created since he took office.
15) The stock market has continued setting new all-time highs.
16) China agreed is allowing the import of American beef.
The writer lives in Myrtle Beach.
