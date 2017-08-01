Newspaper now too liberal for my tastes

A few years ago, I thought this paper was fair and balanced and I looked forward to reading it. Regretfully, I'm writing now to express my disappointment in what it has become.
It is no longer a newspaper that presents fair and balanced opinions in an objective way. As so many other forms of media, much is fake news, or at best, very misleading. Regretfully, I will soon be canceling my subscription.
It has become a very liberal paper in almost every aspect of its recording and selection of articles.
Debbie Fitts, North Myrtle Beach
Comments