Letters to the Editor

Newspaper now too liberal for my tastes

August 01, 2017 6:09 PM

A few years ago, I thought this paper was fair and balanced and I looked forward to reading it. Regretfully, I'm writing now to express my disappointment in what it has become.

It is no longer a newspaper that presents fair and balanced opinions in an objective way. As so many other forms of media, much is fake news, or at best, very misleading. Regretfully, I will soon be canceling my subscription.

It has become a very liberal paper in almost every aspect of its recording and selection of articles.

Debbie Fitts, North Myrtle Beach

