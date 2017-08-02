Trump administration debasing the office

President Trump has repeatedly publicly attacked and humiliated his attorney general, Jeff Sessions, a man who loyally supported Donald Trump from the beginning and has diligently enforced the president's policies at the Justice Department.
President Trump's newly-designated communications director, Anthony Scaramucci, viciously attacked the president's loyal chief of staff, Reince Priebus, and uttered unprintable obscenities about Steve Bannon, the president's chief strategist, who has been instrumental in formulating the president's conservative policies.
And what does the president do? He accepts Priebus' resignation and doesn't tweet a word of criticism about Scaramucci's outrageous and vulgar ranting. Is this the reward for loyalty in the Trump administration?
And, as president, representing the entire country, Trump speaks at a Boy Scout convention and tries to convert it into a political rally. Is this the tone that Trump has set for his administration? Is there no standard of decency in this administration?
David Weissman, Myrtle Beach
