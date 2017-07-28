Don’t be fooled by health care labels

Whether it’s called "Obamacare" or "Trumpcare," it is still "Healthcare".
The problem will never be solved until it is properly identified. What we need is healthcare for everyone, which does not necessarily mean health insurance for everyone.
This might be accomplished in a number of ways, such as the numerous "Urgent Care" clinics springing up, which could be sponsored or supported by the government.
In addition, even a politician should be able to figure out that a "Healthcare Savings Account" will be of no benefit to a family which can’t afford a savings account.
Jack Cox, Myrtle Beach
