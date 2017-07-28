Letters to the Editor

Don’t be fooled by health care labels

July 28, 2017 5:08 PM

Whether it’s called "Obamacare" or "Trumpcare," it is still "Healthcare".

The problem will never be solved until it is properly identified. What we need is healthcare for everyone, which does not necessarily mean health insurance for everyone.

This might be accomplished in a number of ways, such as the numerous "Urgent Care" clinics springing up, which could be sponsored or supported by the government.　

In addition, even a politician should be able to figure out that a "Healthcare Savings Account" will be of no benefit to a family which can’t afford a savings account.

Jack Cox, Myrtle Beach

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more!.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Myrtle Beach weather forecast for 7.30

Myrtle Beach weather forecast for 7.30 2:06

Myrtle Beach weather forecast for 7.30
CCU at its first practice of the season (Video) 1:23

CCU at its first practice of the season (Video)
Annual surfing competition supports local environmental issues, offers scholarships 1:34

Annual surfing competition supports local environmental issues, offers scholarships

View More Video