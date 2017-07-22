Project hampers enjoyment of oceanfront in Surfside Beach

I am writing in regards to your brief article on the beach renourishment project in Surfside Beach. Is your reporter working with the chamber of commerce? Have them get in their car and drive a mile down the road to Calhoun Dr. in Garden City Beach. Here, three-quarters of the parking lot is now a storage lot for equipment, and hundreds of yards of beach are fenced off and lined with equipment. Bring your camera - but you will need a wide-angle lens to shoot a beach shot like the one you took in Surfside.
Don’t show a deceiving picture of how little space is effected by this either. Talk about fake news! One can assume by your article the equipment will be at this location for 60 days, as they expect to work that many days between both ends of the beach. So for 60 days, the people who use this access will have almost no access.
Why the heck was this equipment not put at the Surfside pier for the first 30 days then moved into place further south when the work is done there? Why is this being done at this time of year anyway?
It is going to great for the beachfront rentals once those lights are lit up every night.
People involved in this need to lose their jobs.
John Ratier, Garden City Beach
