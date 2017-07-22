Confederate flag supporters sadly misinformed

A group of Confederate supporters recently flew the Confederate flag on South Carolina Statehouse grounds and said it would be a yearly occurrence.
I understand they want to respect and acknowledge their ancestors, but the Confederate States of America was a separate and aggressive nation that attacked and fought the United States of America, including firing on Fort Sumter.
The CSA first succeeded from the United States, then attacked and fought for acknowledgment of their separate nation status based on – in their own words - keeping slavery and other, but less forthright, reasons.
The CSA was, is, and will always be the enemy aggressor. That is history.
This is akin to Hawaii flying the Japanese flag on Dec. 7 every year, or Poland, France, Belgium, Austria, and other European nations flying the Nazi flag to acknowledge the day of invasion of their respective nations.
If you really believe we are still residents of the Confederate States of America, you are poorly misinformed.
Joanne Hafter, Columbia
