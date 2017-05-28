Don’t rush to war, don’t forget those who paid ultimate price

Our veterans of war were preparing to go to the many parade grounds and pay tribute to those from all around.
A wife checks the clock as they readied to leave and whispered to the family what she believed. She hopes the nation remembers those lying beneath the granite and stone.
There were speeches and music, which drew quite a crowd and brought the veterans back to times that were loud. The wounded, the dead ... my God, why is the ground so red.
The war seems to be over, but what was the cost, my sisters and brothers, what a tremendous loss.
We’ve waited so long for our journey home but now we feel so alone.
To families and friends, especially mom and pop, they don’t recognize what we have become.
We suffered so much pain but what did we gain. The world is still so troubled so we ask, was it all in vain?
But then we remember all those who have been laid to rest and say to ourselves they were some of the best.
We must remember all veterans, both living and dead, the MIA’S, POW’S, the disabled, the homeless, the troubled, those confined to bed.
Since our history began, our veterans have been tested again and again.
Our veterans have done this so that you and I and the rest of the world can enjoy the freedoms we so eagerly crave - but remember all those that lie in a grave.
The Color Guard plays taps with a solemn face. Now let your voices be heard that we are not eager to race to yet another war zone where once again we’d be so alone.
The writer lives in Little River.
