May 27, 2017 9:04 AM

Stop disrespecting President Trump

Re “Devil with an orange face poses grave threat to the U.S.” letter by Beverly Meadow.

It's a shame that the woman who called our president a “Devil with an orange face” can't be a little more respectful.

If you can't respect him, respect the office he was elected to by working class Americans.

How about the office he holds?

I didn't vote for President Obama, but I respected the office he held.

By the way, the president can't control the air we breath; only my God, who is bigger than you or I, can.

So please be careful with your name calling. It's called respect.

Joan Chapman, Myrtle Beach

