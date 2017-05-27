Stop disrespecting President Trump

Re “Devil with an orange face poses grave threat to the U.S.” letter by Beverly Meadow.
It's a shame that the woman who called our president a “Devil with an orange face” can't be a little more respectful.
If you can't respect him, respect the office he was elected to by working class Americans.
How about the office he holds?
I didn't vote for President Obama, but I respected the office he held.
By the way, the president can't control the air we breath; only my God, who is bigger than you or I, can.
So please be careful with your name calling. It's called respect.
Joan Chapman, Myrtle Beach
