Horry County slush fund must end

When is enough, enough? Horry County Council has its own recreation and leisure fund. This fund gives 12 council members $20,000 to use for pet projects, $240,000 a year. Total to date: $4 million.
Council approves each request, can give part of their funds to another council member, or even increase the amount. In a recent council meeting, a speaker mentioned last he knew it was $6,000.
This money comes from the general fund. Chairman Mark Lazarus thinks moving the fund to the recreation department is the right thing to do. Moving from the left pocket to the right pocket just changes location. Eliminating this fund is the right thing to do. We have a parks and recreation department.
This fund is ripe for misuse. The county attorney could not define “leisure,” which leaves requests to council’s discretion. A $5,000 donation to the Humane Society does not sound like recreation or leisure. That happened.
This fund gives council members recognition, reputation, and a great re-election platform. Is it ethical?
Contact your councilman. End it. Now!
Sharon Pollard, Longs
