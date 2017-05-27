Hubris of Pawleys Island liberal still stuns

Re “Take off your partisan GOP blinders” letter by Dave Robson.
That Pawleys Island Democratic political gadfly chastised letter writer John Alpi, writing, “ … when you are willing to accept (my) position without exception, please come back and let’s talk.”
That defines the hubris seemingly every left-of-center Democrat disbeliever is currently trapped in. Without exception. Really? Big yawn. It’s just one more liberal transplant unwilling to accept the reality of the November election and ignorant of the difference between a fairy tale and a Southern fairy tale.
A fairy tale starts, “Once upon a time.”
A Southern fairy tale starts, “You ain’t ‘gonna believe this [mess]!”
Trump won. Get over it, and get over yourself.
“Let’s talk?” with conditions? Ha!
1) You don’t set conditions.
2) You don’t have a seat at the table; though you can always run for office.
Few occupations, if any, scream louder while saying less than retired bankers, lawyers and politicians, a delusional trio that believes even after they’ve stopped harassing hard-working citizens for remuneration they possess the authority to write the rules. Executive Memo: You don’t.
Thomas G. Davis, Murrells Inlet
