‘Retiring’ Myrtle Beach police chief will be missed

I was surprised and saddened to read of Myrtle Beach Police Chief Warren Gall's sudden retirement. Having known Chief Gall for more than 30 years, I've always found him to be very professional, fair, and of the highest integrity. He always did what he thought was in the best interest of Myrtle Beach, especially trying to maintain its image as a family beach. As late as a month ago, he was still working to keep that image.
I have known Chief Gall personally, as well as professionally, both through my work in the Solicitor's Office as well as being Circuit Coordinator for the Guardian ad Litem Program. We might not have always agreed on the way things should be handled, but there was mutual respect for our differing opinions.
Chief Gall has received extensive training on the ins and outs of being a policeman as well as training on how to be an effective chief. I am not happy that inexperienced, far less trained individuals who want to see the city go in a different direction have “encouraged” the chief - who has given selflessly to this city - to “retire.”
This is a huge loss for the city. I, for one, will miss you chief. Thank you for all that you have done.
Sam Hodges, Myrtle Beach
