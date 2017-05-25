Yes, the South Carolina bums need to be thrown out

Re “Time to demand real change in South Carolina - or throw the bums out” letter by Rick Comfort.
Kudos to Comfort for his letter regarding the sorry state of politics in South Carolina and the lack of accountability to constituents. The latest North Myrtle Beach spending extravaganza involves the repaving of Ocean Boulevard for $730,000. Although the road is a state responsibility, according to the city spokesman, city leaders know it won’t be tended to this year and don’t think it’s good to leave it another season.
Nowhere is it mentioned that the poor road condition is primarily due to constant excavation. My question would be why aren’t contractors who dig up a road required to return it to its original condition? Seems pretty simple to me.
Of course I’m also at a loss as to why we voted for the RIDE III sales tax for road paving if the city isn’t going to benefit from it. Finally, the statement that the cost is coming from the capital improvement budget seems to imply that it’s “free” money.
It’s not free – it’s just coming from a different pocket in my trousers..
John Bourassa, North Myrtle Beach
Comments