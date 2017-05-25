What happened to my country?

Many of us are concerned with an impending war with another nation. We really don't need to look outside our borders for war. We have one being waged daily within the borders of Washington, D.C.
The men and women who were elected to represent me and every other American are firmly enmeshed in conflict. The mentality is Republicans vs. Democrats and winning.
U.S. citizens are not being represented. Cronies are drinking a beer, declaring victory and claiming their spoils. I am so disheartened by how the legislative and executive branches of our government are executing their responsibilities that at times I do not recognize my beloved country at all.
Flossie Chapman, North Myrtle Beach
