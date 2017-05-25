Trump must save Social Security - now

While the main emphasis remains repealing and replacing the Affordable Care Act, there are other thoughts that could be addressed. Parts of the ACA are beneficial and need no more than some tweaking. However, with Republicans holding a majority, there is an opportunity for them to make a real difference.
President Trump wants to be a champion for American workers. How about fixing Social Security? The initial concept was for Social Security to provide supplemental income for retirees. It was to be a free-standing agency not be affected by any other agency, no reaching into it for other issues or interests.
The plan was that one had to contribute in order to receive benefits. Workers and their employers contributed into it to receive money from it. Not sure who's administration changed this, allowing Social Security to be used for other purposes, but it has left its mark.
Social Security is expected to go bankrupt by 2034. Want to really help American workers?
Return Social Security to its original standing and stop draining funds.
Robert Johnson, Longs
