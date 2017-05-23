Trump doesn’t understand real people with real problems

After reading in The Sun News about the regulations President Trump will be cutting , I feel the country will be on a downward spiral. If you care about this country, please read. There is not much we can do now except hold on for a rough four years; I pray he is not re-elected.
I think Trump only cares about himself and the corporate world, and the rest of us are just collateral damage. When you live in an ivory tower all your life, as he has, you can’t expect to know much about the real world. His world is business and money. Has no one realized that yet?
I don't think he cares about anything else.
Beryl Andrews, Myrtle Beach
