My dad was at Nuremberg

I’m writing this letter as a sincere thank you to The Sun News for the insert in the Sunday, April 9 print edition, “Holocaust Remembered—Children of the Holocaust.”
I am not Jewish, but having a Baptist upbringing, I have a strong belief that Christians and America must defend the Jewish people.
My now deceased World War II dad was an ME (military policeman) assigned to Nuremberg, Germany, right after V-E Day. Dad died at age 53. I only know he was there, no other details.
After dad died, mom gave me his uniform, medals, Nazi-captured death squad Lugar pistol holster, a P-38 (legally obtained) Nazi pistol, and miscellaneous items. Among those items was a mysterious “Visitors’ Gallery International Military Tribunal” pass with “Seat No. 112, Session 173” printed on the face.
Many years went by without exploring its history or meaning. I tried several sources without luck until I contacted the U.S. Library of Congress. On Aug. 11, 2011, the “Law Library of Congress” verified the pass was for “The morning of Thursday, March 21, 1945, a continuation of the trial of Hermann Wilhelm Goring.”
Needless to say, I never questioned dad about his time in Nuremberg, and deeply regret it to this day. I will never part with the “pass,” a precious, if not priceless, one-of-a-kind memento related the Holocaust.
Again, sincere thanks to The Sun News for its part in never letting us for get this horrible part of world history for which we pray will never happen again - ever!
Greg Lawson, Conway
Comments