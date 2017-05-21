Myrtle Beach area has too much crime, pays cops too little

It doesn't take very long to realize Myrtle Beach is a high-crime area. The low-life are snatching purses in broad daylight at our shopping malls. It would be nice to hear about a crime being stopped in the act, not after it had been committed. There seems to be a lack of police presence at our malls, and as a result, the bottom feeders are free to do as they please.
In order to have an effective police department, officers have to be given a fair wage, and $36,800 just doesn't cut it. Whoever was responsible in determining the present starting salary really blew it.
It’s time to make responsible decisions on fair pay for our police officers and get our priorities in order before things get totally out of hand.
Charles M. Slevin, Conway
