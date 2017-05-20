School board earned that big pay raise

Re “School board pay increase won’t be forgotten election time” letter by Bryson Preston.
Not so fast, Mr. Preston.
After reading his ugly rant towards the Horry County School Board, consider this. Horry County Schools is building five brand new energy-efficient, first-class schools for hundreds of millions of dollars, and without having to float a single bond issue to pay for the construction. And, as of yet, no increase in taxes, either.
I know of no other school district in South Carolina that has accomplished this.
This doesn't happen by accident. It takes a high degree of management and administrative capability on the part of all school board members to accomplish this. This is the real story, and this alone justifies their pay raise to me. Consider this, Mr. Preston, before you decide to rant regarding something you obviously know little about.
Editor’s note: The writer is the brother of school board chairman, Joe DeFeo.
Jim DeFeo, Surfside Beach
Comments