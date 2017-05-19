Liberal bias touches every darn thing

I have noticed that in the birthdays section of the newspaper, seldom does the list ever include the birthdays of Fox News people. Is this intentional?
The paper could not even list the birthday of the First Lady of the country, Melania Trump, which was April 26. Even birthday bias, come on!
Shame on you. I would bet Michelle Obama's birthday wasn't missed.
We recently moved here from Connecticut, which is extremely biased due to being such a blue state. That’s one of the reasons we moved here, so we are seriously considering canceling our subscription when it comes due.
And, by the way, Leonard Pitts Jr. is way over the top when it comes to civility.
Ron Watson, Conway
