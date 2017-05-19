Political games are destroying us

Are we back to this? All the games, all the accusations, all the jockeying for political gain!
We, the people, are really sick of all this. We want jobs, better infrastructure and, most importantly, safety for us and our loved ones. I would love to see all the congress memberrs who are wasting time trying to discover the meaning of “is” sent home without pay until they are ready to go back and work for us rather than think they are making themselves look good for the next election.
By the way, you are not looking good, and I would love to see a good house cleaning - frequently.
Patricia Korns, Myrtle Beach
