May 18, 2017 9:15 AM

A ‘living wage’ is available in trade work - now

Re “Pay better wages, Americans will fill ‘jobs American’s don’t want’” letter by James Cannon.

No Mr. Cannon, paying a “living wage” will not entice Americans to take jobs they believe to be beneath them. Americans have become a college-or-else society.

Working one of the trades is considered second class. Automotive and building trades are crying for good workers. They pay a “living wage.” But, sadly, we have become a society that views (incorrectly) that this work is for someone too dumb to go to college.

This nation was built by workers using their hands and brains. I pray that America will wake up in time.

Ellie Kloes, Longs

