Another generous act along the Grand Strand

A couple of weeks ago, I took 10 WWII and Korean War veterans from Summit Place in Little River out to lunch. They have a “Men's Club” and get to suggest and vote on various places they want to go. That particular time, they chose the Veterans Café in Myrtle Beach.
They enjoyed a hearty lunch and a little conversation with a gentleman in the cafe. When the time came for me to settle our check, the owner said to me, “It's been taken care of.”
I was awed and amazed.
I asked who had done this for my vets, and he wouldn't tell me. With a little questioning, I was able to find out that this generous person was William Roehl, owner of Servpro of Horry and Georgetown.
With so much unrest and bad news these days, I wanted to say there are still a lot of caring, generous people in this world, and so many of them are right here in our area. We have a wonderful, giving community.
Each of these veterans so appreciated this generous gesture.
Mr. Roehl, from the each of my men, thank you.
Al Kuzio, North Myrtle Beach
