Anti-Trump Republicans have too much influence

I was an early Donald Trump supporter in South Carolina, and remain so. Thus, it is strange to witness the increasing prominence of Sen. Lindsey Graham, who declared he would rather “vote for Hillary Clinton than Donald Trump.” The same goes for Nikki Haley, who worked closely with Hillary Clinton’s State Department to bring unvetted refugees into South Carolina.
Trump was number one in her “basket of deplorables.”
Haley, whose narcissism and political opportunism would make Hillary blush, has directed her incendiary rhetoric against Russia and Assad following Syria’s chemical attacks. Yet, according to MIT professor emeritus of national security policy, Theodore Postol, “what the country is now being told by the White House [of the airborne attack] cannot be true, and the fact that this information has been provided in this format raises the most serious questions about the handling of our national security.”
President Trump himself has repeatedly questioned the honesty of our national intelligence agencies, but Haley now hoists the neoconservative banner of never-ending war for never-ending peace for her perspicacious political ambitions.
Richard Hines, Mayesville
