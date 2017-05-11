Trump is a great, honest, effective president

Re “Trump supporters support the president’s lies” letter by Nicholas Siotka.
Mr. Siotka for sure is delusional. He's mistaking lying Hillary Clinton with President Trump.
He states that everything out of President Trump's mouth is a lie but can not substantiate any lies he has told.
President Trump has done more positive things for our country in the first 100 day's of his presidency than any previous president, despite the fact the lefties fight him every step of the way.
I hope some day soon all the Democrats realize Donald Trump is president and lying Hillary lost. Stop being sore losers, and start working with the president, not against.
I very much doubt this letter will be published in the far-left leaning Sun News.
Al Freeman, Conway
