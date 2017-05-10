Newspaper should pay attention to important pro baseball in its backyard

Hey Sun News, did you know that Myrtle Beach has a professional baseball team? They are called the Pelicans.
I wasn't sure you knew about them, since your sports section does not cover the results of their games, or when and who they are playing, or the league standings.
I bet the locals would rather have coverage of the Pelicans in your sports section than that of the ATP World Tennis Tour. That would sure free up the space.
The Pelicans are a class organization, and to not cover their games, schedule or the Carolina League Standings is a disservice.
Sloan Smith, Surfside Beach
