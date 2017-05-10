Letters to the Editor

May 10, 2017 6:00 PM

Why is the most dishonest president in history still in office?

Donald Trump is a pathological liar who has no credibility in the world. He is the most dishonest president in American history.

He has broken every promise he made before the election. Why isn’t some of the Trump surrogates in jail? Does the FBI have evidence of his wrongdoing?

President Trump will not release his tax returns because they tell too much - until Congress passes a law that presidents, even Trump, have to release them.

He is guilty of nepotism. Why don’t we impeach him?

Nicholas Siotka, Longs

