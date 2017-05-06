Horry County Council uses unknown authority to dubiously extend fee

Whoa! Horry County Council has decided it maybe able to find a use for money ($38 million a year) from extending the hospitality fee, so it did. Where does it derive the authority to do that?
One of the thoughts in support of parking that money was the extension of I-73 and other infrastructure projects, “To show (someone) we are serious.”
Or, as Tyler Servant correctly noted, “be used for anything under the sun.”
Council may want to note that the South Carolina Senate has just passed a 10-cent tax increase on gasoline for that very purpose.
The U. S. Congress touts “infrastructure” as one of their considerations, too.
Charles P. McCartan, Pawleys Island
