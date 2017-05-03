Don’t tell the morality police about all the women in bikinis in Myrtle Beach

First they closed most of the strip clubs, causing golf courses to go out of business because golfers had little to do late at night and stopped coming. Then they started closing bars for nuisance violations every time someone gets in a fight. Now Myrtle Beach City Council wants to approve everything sold in downtown Myrtle Beach?
Many of the same objectionable items are sold at Broadway at the Beach and would need the same standards applied. This could take some serious manpower and probably require yet another tax increase to execute this folly - not to mention the lost tax revenue.
When the morality squad starts patrolling, don't tell them there are women wearing bikinis on the beach.
Dan Griffin, Myrtle Beach
