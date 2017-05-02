Take off your partisan GOP blinders

Re “Democratic obstruction proves time for change is now” letter by John Alpi.
I agree that term limits are needed. These people have lost their priorities and are way too concerned about their being reelected rather than being representatives of all their constituents. However, Mr. Alpi, please explain why it was OK for Republicans to obstruct President Obama and Democrats for eight years but it is not OK for Democrats to obstruct President Trump and Republicans?
Mr. Alpi, would you agree that we will never get any thing done if this continues? That does not mean that far left or far right positions are acceptable, but that we all need to be willing to work together for the good of the country and the world. That means we are all truly equal as human beings. Race, religion, gender and politics do not matter. No one is better than the least advantaged. We are all in this together.
When you are willing to also accept this position without exception, please come back and let's talk.
David Robson, Pawleys Island
