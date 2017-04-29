Letters to the Editor

April 29, 2017 8:01 AM

Writer’s Trump-bashing turns me off

Re “Stop making us think about Trump; make us laugh again” letter by Gary Pell.

I totally agree with Pell's letter about Celia Rivenbark.

I used to read her column every Sunday, but not any more. Mr. Pell is right; she use to make us laugh, but no more!

She has been on a Donald Trump tirade, and she needs to keep her personal opinion to herself.

She really does need to go back to her interesting stories. Until then, I will continue to not read her column.

Mary "Molly" Rosetto, Myrtle Beach

