Writer’s Trump-bashing turns me off

Re “Stop making us think about Trump; make us laugh again” letter by Gary Pell.
I totally agree with Pell's letter about Celia Rivenbark.
I used to read her column every Sunday, but not any more. Mr. Pell is right; she use to make us laugh, but no more!
She has been on a Donald Trump tirade, and she needs to keep her personal opinion to herself.
She really does need to go back to her interesting stories. Until then, I will continue to not read her column.
Mary "Molly" Rosetto, Myrtle Beach
