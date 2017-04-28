Don’t believe the false ads; the Republican tax plan will create jobs without raising taxes

Many of you have seen the attack ad run against me in the past week. As a member of the Ways and Means Committee in Congress, I’ve had a hand in drafting the House Republican tax reform plan. Our goal in tax reform is to make our economy competitive and bring back American jobs -- without increasing taxes.
Economist after economist has testified before the committee that our plan will do exactly that.
I am disappointed that the Club for Growth has taken to the airwaves, spending millions of dollars to attack the tax reform blueprint offered by House Republicans. Border adjustment is only one part of a tax reform plan that also slashes individual and corporate tax rates to make our country more competitive. Our global competitors apply border taxes to products built by American workers. President Trump has repeatedly recognized the need for America to do something similar in order to level the playing field.
The ad attacking me focuses on one aspect of tax reform and ignores the tax cuts and the growth that will come with our plan. In fact, according to the Tax Foundation, nearly 24,000 jobs will be created in South Carolina and it will increase incomes of median households in our state by more than $4,000. Nationally, it will create 1.7 million new full-time jobs while increasing the incomes of median households by 8.7 percent.
You can read more about the tax plan and its effects on my website, www.rice.house.gov.
Friends, I am for growth: growth of our economy, growth of jobs, and growth of hope and opportunity for your children and grandchildren. I will always work to uplift the people of South Carolina and believe this tax reform plan will do just that.
The writer represents the 7th Congressional District in the U.S. Congress.
