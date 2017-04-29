Trump gun restrictions rollback making us less safe

Re “Trump has been easing Obama-era gun restrictions. You just may not have heard” article.
It would be nice if we all had Secret Service protection, wouldn't it?
President Trump is rolling back gun restrictions. It seems he is so happy with the National Rifle Association’s contributions to his campaign, it is payback time. Money talks.
The article says that $30 million in contributions and TV ads targeted Hilary Clinton. It speaks for itself doesn't it? And soon we may have open carry. Get ready for the Wild Wild West.
Of course, since Trump has Secret Service protection, why would he worry about us everyday people?
Beryl Andrews, Myrtle Beach
Comments