Our kids don’t know stress; they don’t live in Syria

Re “Urgent change needed in our schools” letter by Patricia Milley.
I found Milley's letter about our children and the school system quite ironic in relation to what's happening in Syria today.
Our children are under stress? No. Our children are spoiled.
The children in Syria are under stress and have been since they were born. We should thank God every day that in our country, at least so far, our children do not have to deal with war and sarin gas attacks.
But, then again, with the new leader of our country, that could very well happen someday.
Carole Bellacera, Myrtle Beach
