Toomey supports hyper-partisanship and must resign

Sen. Patrick Toomey should provide his resignation to the people of Pennsylvania.
Mr. Toomey pitched himself as a person who works for both parties. However, Mr. Toomey only works for the obstructionist, Sen. Mitch McConnell.
Mr. Toomey has done many things recently that I feel are reprehensible, but the four most important issues are: 1) He voted for Betsy Devos. 2) He voted for the nuclear option. 3) He fails to engage with his constituents. 4) He says that the protestors are being paid.
When he voted for secretary of education, I understood that his ideology doesn’t match mine. But Devos didn’t have the experience that should accompany a person of that position. Toomey only wanted to support the party.
Now more than ever, we need balance in our political system. Toomey voted to reduce the checks and balances of a system that is already in his party’s favor. It is time for Toomey to tender his resignation so we can find someone who will help find a middle ground for Pennsylvanians.
Mark Pinsley, Allentown, Pennsylvania
Comments