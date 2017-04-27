Letters to the Editor

April 27, 2017 7:34 AM

Selective outrage from liberals

The column by Leonard Pitts Jr., the liberal columnist from the Miami Herald, was interesting. Pitts excoriates Dr. Ben Carson for his comments that slaves were effectively immigrants.

I will let readers make their own determinations about the validity of such an analogy. What I want to point out here is that President Obama made similar comments on two different occasions during his presidency.

I am curious as to why Pitts and his liberal friends in the press did not choose to call out the former president?

I will continue to await for Pitts response, accordingly.

Gary C. McKinney, North Myrtle Beach

