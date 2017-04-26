Stop making us think about Trump; make us laugh again

To: Celia Rivenbark
Pam Stone's article about her book signing on Sunday, April 23 was hilarious. And as I laughed out loud, I looked at my wife and said, “I miss Celia.” She used to make me laugh that way every Sunday morning until she got “Trumped.”
Now she's turned into an angry politico who's humor is lost on at least half of us out here. Celia, you used to make everyone laugh - that is your God given gift in this world. Please get over it and come back. Make us all laugh again.
Gary Pell, Myrtle Beach
