Myrtle Beach full of generous souls

The Myrtle Beach Lions Club recently completed our eighth annual Charity Luncheon and Silent Auction at Carrabbas Italian Grille, Myrtle Beach. This event is a major fundraiser for our club, and 100 percent of the money raised goes back into the community in the form of eye glasses and hearing aids for needy children and adults; high school scholarships; support for the Grand Strand Miracle League; and other worthwhile projects.
We want to thank Mohamed Bazzani, manager, George Atkins, managing partner, as well as the staff at Carrabbas; the many contributors from the business community who donated to our silent auction; and of course, the many friends and neighbors who attended our luncheon and silent auction.
Myrtle Beach is truly a generous and wonderful community and we hope to continue to serve those less fortunate than ourselves. However, only with members can we do that, so if you are interested in knowing more about the our Lion's Club, please call (843) 444-4081.
Liz Bernaski, Myrtle Beach
